GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek responded to Westview Middle School on Wednesday afternoon following a threat that was received.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe told News 2 that authorities received an anonymous call regarding a person with a gun inside the school.

“Law enforcement is conducting an investigation on the campuses of Westview Primary, Westview Elementary, Westview Middle Schools as a result of a phone call to dispatch regarding a potential safety concern near the campus,” the school district said in a message to parents.

Students at Westview Primary and Middle were placed in lockdown to ensure student safety.

“At the direction of law enforcement, some students at Westview Elementary have been safely evacuated by law enforcement officers and other students remain on campus in lockdown as law enforcement conducts their investigation,” the district said.

Chief Roscoe later told News 2 that officers had cleared the schools and did not find a threat. They are now working to locate the source of that 911 call.

District officials said lockdowns have been lifted at all three schools and students who evacuated are returning to campuses with assistance from law enforcement.

After-school programs will resume normal operations.