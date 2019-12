Courtesy of: Purity Clark

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman in Goose Creek shared these photos of Porch Pirates on a Goose Creek community Facebook page.

According to the woman, they “hit the whole neighborhood” and stole over $300 worth of packages from her porch.

If you recognize these individuals, please contact the Goose Creek Police Department or the Berkeley County Police Department.