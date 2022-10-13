GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re looking for the perfect pumpkin to display this Halloween season, the Pumpkin Patch at St. James United Methodist Church is open in Goose Creek.

The church’s youth group attempted to grow pumpkins on the property back in 2000 but did not have much luck. So, the church partnered with the Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers to get their pumpkins the following year.

The annual pumpkin patch is now in its 22nd year.

Organizers say the pumpkins come from a Navajo Indian reservation in Farmington, New Mexico, and feature a variety of small and large pumpkins and different gourds.

“When you purchase pumpkins from the St. James UMC Pumpkin Patch you are providing clean water, food, and other resources to people in our community and around the world that need them,” organizers said.

By visiting the patch this year, you are supporting these local and global mission organizations:

– Helping Hands of Goose Creek

– Water Mission

– My Sister’s House

– Healing Guatemala

The pumpkin patch at St. James United Methodist Church is open every day from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. on Saturday) through October 31st

Photo courtesy St. James United Methodist Church

An artist will be on-site Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. offering face painting.

In addition, St. James UMC will also offer a free trunk-or-treat event Saturday, October 30th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and a haunted hayride that costs $2.00 per person.

The church will also feature a Christmas Market, where you can stop and do some holiday shopping and support local vendors, on Saturday, October 29th.