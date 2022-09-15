GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek has received a $50 million investment through a public-private partnership with Urban Core Advisors, which will go towards a development project.

The Uptown development at Carnes Crossroads will have over 100,000 square feet dedicated to restaurants, retail, flex space, and green space.

There will be two public spaces, The Promenade and the Grand Lawn, which will host events, happy hours, concerts, and community activities.

According to the City, the goal is to “make the development a destination in itself, like many of the walkable urban nodes found throughout the Lowcountry.”

The first phase of development will break ground before the end of 2022, with the first openings expected in the first half of 2023. The entire project should be complete by 2026.