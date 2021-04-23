Goose Creek Reservoir not used as drinking water source; Charleston Water System OK with Railroad Ave extension project

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who lives near the Railroad Avenue extension project in Hanahan says he is concerned about the environmental impact of the project.

Thomas Cato, who lives in the Lakewood Lodge Apartments, said he’s worried about possible contamination runoff into the Goose Creek Reservoir.

Mike Saia with Charleston Water System reached out to News 2 after our story aired to say they own the reservoir, but that water has not been used as a drinking water source for decades.

He said they have also reviewed the environmental impact of the extension of Railroad Avenue.

“It will have absolutely no impact on the Goose Creek Reservoir,” said Saia. “We don’t use it for a drinking water source. It’s primarily used for recreation in the community – we monitor water quality all the time, and we want to make sure it’s in good shape for the people who use it, but it is not a drinking water source.”

Saia said Charleston Water System stands behind the project. “We’ve actually sold them a piece of our land so they could complete the project. So, it has our full support.”

The goal of the extension project is to connect Railroad Avenue to Eagle Landing Boulevard. It will allow access to the rest of Hanahan from the Otranto and Eagle Landing subdivisions without requiring residents to use Rivers Avenue.