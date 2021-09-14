Goose Creek residents share concerns over raised median along St. James Avenue

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Goose Creek are concerned that a raised median being built on a busy road may be hurting more people than helping. Police, though, say that is not true.

Residents believe more accidents might be happening along a section of St. James Avenue now that the median has been raised.

Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe looked into the number of accidents that occurred three months prior to construction of the median, and three months once the work began.

“We responded on Facebook because we saw the negativity related to the median project on 176,” said Chief Roscoe.

Chief Roscoe said there had been 47 collisions on that stretch of the roadway prior to the start of the project compared to 30 since the beginning of the project.

That is about 17 crashed that did not happen, according to Chief Roscoe. Some of the collisions that happened before the work began led to the decision to raise the median in the first place.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are handling the work.

“This project is nowhere near complete,” said Chief Roscoe. “We’ve seen people have asked about the timing of the lights – the lights will be retimed at some point in the project.”

City officials say they have been working on the project for about ten years.