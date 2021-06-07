Goose Creek residents still recovering from Saturday’s heavy flooding

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Weekend storms have passed, but residents in Goose Creek are still recovering from serious flooding that happened on Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors in the Foxborough Townhomes community are drying out their homes and trying to decide if their flooded-out vehicles can be salvaged.

Over in Foxborough, an 83-year-old woman was inside her home and her son was inside a small blue house in the backyard when a tree fell onto the roof.

The flooded yard softened a tree to the point where it fell over onto a small home. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Isabel Rietz, who has lived in Foxborough since 1972. “I was in my room with my little dog – he’s old now – because he’s afraid of thunderstorms and lightning.”

“We hear some strange noise, like everything was breaking apart,” she recalled.

She looked out of the window toward the small house where her son was and saw a tree down on the roof. “I see it, I say ‘oh, my son’ and I passed out- almost fell on the floor,” she said.

When the tree fell on the home, the door became stuck and her son had to force it open. “He got something over there and he forced the door. He slipped and fell and hurt his neck.”

“He said everything I own mom, everything. I try to calm him down, I say hey are you alive, are you alive, that’s all the most important is that you’re alive.”

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib says many of the areas impacted the most are older, so they were not built with more recent stormwater drainage techniques.

The city’s system is simply not capable of handling about six inches of water in a two-hour timeframe. That is normally what they are designed to handle in a 24-hour period.

“We’re gonna continue to work on seeing what we can figure out with the county, who manages our stormwater program,” said Mayor Habib. “See if we can figure out with them how we can mitigate some of this and improve drainage moving forward.”

The city has also established an email address for you to send photographs – and your address – of damage from Saturday’s flooding. This will allow them to get a better idea of where the serious problems are located.

Simply send an email to report@cityofgoosecreek.com.