GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A public charter school in Goose Creek will hold an emergency e-learning day after police said a body was found in the school’s parking lot Wednesday morning.

Mevers School of Excellence, which is located off Henry E Brown Jr. Blvd., announced it would hold an e-learning day for students and apologized for the late notice.

Meanwhile, News 2 has learned that the Goose Creek Police Department received a call about a possible shooting at the school around 6:15 a.m.

When they arrived, investigators found a body in the parking lot.

Police say the body is not associated with the school and was an isolated incident. They said there is no threat to the school.