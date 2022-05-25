GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A public charter school in Goose Creek will hold an emergency e-learning day after police said a body was found in the school’s parking lot Wednesday morning.
Mevers School of Excellence, which is located off Henry E Brown Jr. Blvd., announced it would hold an e-learning day for students and apologized for the late notice.
Meanwhile, News 2 has learned that the Goose Creek Police Department received a call about a possible shooting at the school around 6:15 a.m.
When they arrived, investigators found a body in the parking lot.
Police say the body is not associated with the school and was an isolated incident. They said there is no threat to the school.
Get news alerts delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to News 2 e-alerts now!