Goose Creek seeking community input on its updated comprehensive plan

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Goose Creek want your input on the city’s updated comprehensive plan.

An open house will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Goose Creek Fire Headquarters.

The city will present its goals and strategies and collect your input on priority investment opportunities and redevelopment proposals.

Masks will be required per city mandate, and social distancing will be enforced.

You can learn more about the comprehensive plan by clicking here.