Goose Creek seeking new City Administrator

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek is searching for a new City Administrator.

Jake Broom, who has been City Administrator since August of 2016, will serve his last day on April 15.

Broom has accepted a new position as chief Operating Officer with the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

In the announcement sent by a spokesperson for Goose Creek, Broom says that he will “miss the community, the positive energy shown by the Mayor and Council, and most of all the professional staff.”

Mayor Greg Habib says that Goose Creek’s “loss is the Municipal Association’s incredible gain.”

The role of a City Administrator is to oversee all aspects of the city’s day to day operations.

Those interested in applying for the position should send a resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to CAsearch2cityofgoosecreek.com