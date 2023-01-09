GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and while law enforcement in Goose Creek said they receive gratitude from the public throughout the year, a day like this makes their jobs a little easier.

Sgt. Thomas Durham, who is entering his 16th year in law enforcement, is assigned to the traffic division for the Goose Creek Police Department.

“It’s something I always wanted to do as a child growing up; growing up, seeing police officers in the community, always gave me the drive to want to be part of something bigger than myself,” he said.

And so far, that is what his career has been – doing something larger for the community.

“In all honesty, it’s everything I’ve hoped for and more. To be able to put this uniform on every single day is an honor,” he said. “I truly believe that it’s a calling and not just something someone chooses to do.”

It is not an easy job, but he believes it is worth it.

“And then to go out here every single day and have a community that is appreciative of what we do and the sacrifices that we make – because this is a sacrificial position – I truly believe that. To have a community like that that comes out and shows their appreciation not just on days like today, but every day.”

For several years now, the Goose Creek Police Department has been part of a ‘Cop Stop’ program where volunteers in the community invite officers into their homes for a meal.

It’s just one of the many ways Sgt. Durham said people express their appreciation throughout the year.

“We can be sitting down for lunch. We can even be on a traffic stop and people will come up to us and will tell us how much they appreciate us, how much they support us, how much they are glad that we’re out here and day in and day out protecting them, and they feel safe when they go home with their families.”

And in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a retired officer stopped by to drop off pizzas for the department.

The first official National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was held in 2015.