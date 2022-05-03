GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Tuesday announced the termination of an officer in connection to a relationship with a high school student.

Officer Conrad Stayton was a school resource officer at Stratford High School. He was placed on administrative leave once GCPD Chief Roscoe was informed of his possible relationship with a student.

An investigation was conducted, and Stayton was terminated on March 28.

GCPD said that files have been given to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for additional investigation.

