GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss a face mask requirement.

The goal is to require face mask coverings in certain circumstances, according to an agenda released Thursday morning.

City leaders say the meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

Face mask requirements will also be up for discussion in the City of Charleston and Town of Mount Pleasant as well.