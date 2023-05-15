GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A new amateur golf tournament is coming to the Lowcountry July 15-16.

The Goose Creek City Amateur Golf Tournament will be held at Crowfield Golf Club, which organizers described as “one of the most beautiful and challenging municipal golf courses in the state.”

120 golfers will participate in the inaugural 36-hole tournament. A practice round will be held Friday and the event will be flighted after the first round.

There is a $175 entry fee, but sponsorships are available.

The deadline to register is July 5. Click here for more information.