GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A town hall meeting will take place Monday to discuss alumina dust coming from the Century Aluminum plant.

Residents began raising concerns over the weekend after the heavy white dust was seen on cars and outdoor furniture. Century Aluminum believes the emissions are connected to an “unusual failure” in the plant’s baghouse.

Goose Creek city leaders say representatives from Century Aluminum and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be on hand to address questions from attendees.

“Experts in toxicology, air quality and public health from DHEC will join Century Aluminum leaders who will discuss the issue of excess emissions at the plant, and the plan to fix this problem,” the city said.

Mayor Greg Habib said he strongly feels that giving residents a chance to hear from both Century Aluminum and DHEC will be helpful. He will moderate the event.

DHEC told News 2 earlier this week that the alumina dust is not considered a hazardous substance. “The particle size of the dust being seen in the community is large and therefore too big to enter human lungs; however, it can still irritate your skin, eyes, and nose, and can be a respiratory irritant after prolonged exposure,” the state health agency said.

The town hall will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Goose Creek City Hall.