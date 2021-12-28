Goose Creek to launch new partnership aimed at growing new, local business

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek is gearing up to launch a new partnership with Lowcountry Local First aimed at stimulating business in the area.

“Nothing is more important to us than the success of our small businesses,” said Frank Johnson, a spokesman for the city. “Economic development is a huge focus for us.”

Goose Creek was able to acquire about $140,000 in federal recovery dollars, money designed specifically to help strengthen the economy, which they used to pay for the partnership.

“It’s going to be a wide range of subjects. If you’re at home, if you’re doing something at home but maybe want a storefront, for example, it’s going to show you how to do that- it’s going to take you step-by-step,” said Johnson.

The city will be holding two 12-week intensive community business academies on starting or growing your business. One will be in English, the other will be in Spanish.

Goose Creek and Lowcountry Local First will also hold several workshops throughout the next two years.

Next November, the city plans to launch a ‘buy local’ marketing campaign that is focused on small businesses during the holiday season.

Finally, a contest will be held among very small businesses in the city; the grand prize for that will be a reduced-rent business space in the city for one year.

“We depend on their success. We depend on that commercial success here in Goose Creek, their success is our success in a very real way,” Johnson said.

The new partnership will begin the first of the year and will last for two years – until the end of 2023.