Goose Creek to offer grants in effort to improve the city’s look

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek is planning to partner with some local businesses to try and make a portion of the city look better. Leaders say grants are one step in that process.

As you head down Red Bank Road in Goose Creek, the city has been working to improve the look of the area. City council has designated the area from Howe Hall Road to Highway 52 as the super inventive zone.

They are now offering grants of up to $5,000 and hope to help with signs, paint or other things that would improve the exterior of businesses in this area.

The city will match what the business is paying up to $5,000. As an example, if a business bought a new $2,500 sign, the city would consider paying $1,250 of that.

The grants are done through a bidding process.

Ron Hattersley is the owner of A Good Plumber. His sign could use an upgrade and says he may apply for a grant.

“I think it would be a phenomenal idea. It definitely helps our business; we have so many expenses any help we can get on signage and that things of that nature would be great,” he said.

If you are interested in getting one of those grants stop by or call City Hall to apply.