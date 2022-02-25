GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- Say hello to the perfect addition to game night.

GooseCreekopoly is a spin-off of ‘Monopoly’ in which all parts of the game highlight everything Goose Creek has to offer.

As you move your game token around the board, you will be able to buy up properties like Bald Monkey Beanery, Crowfield Golf Club, Goose Creek High School, and so many more.

Along the way, you’ll run into property taxes, car fines, and may even lose a turn because you “ate too many apple fritters from Donut Connection.”

Instead of getting sent to ‘Jail’ like in regular Monopoly, you will be stuck in a traffic jam and forced to take a detour.

Here’s how to play according to the box:

“Buy your favorite Goose Creek properties, increase your rent by collecting City Blocks and trading them in for Keys to the City. Sound easy? Well, add in some traffic jams, property tax, and the IRS and it gets a little more difficult and a lot more fun!”

You can buy GooseCreekopoly at the Walmart in Goose Creek, but hurry because there are selling out fast!