Goose Creek voters will decide if the city should create its own electric utility

GOOSE CREEK (WCBD)— Goose Greek voters are headed to the polls today to decide whether the city will create its own electric utility.

The utility would only power the Century Aluminum Mount Holly facility.

If voters approve the referendum, the plant could fully re-open.

Half of it was shut down back in 2015 due to the cost of power.

The plant manager says 40 percent of their cost is tied to electricity.

Voting “yes” today would mean the City of Goose Creek would annex the property.

This could lead to the re-hiring of 300 people and restoring the Mount Holly plant to full power.

Mayor Greg Habib says electricity is one of their biggest expenses.

He says that a city owned electric utility will bring in more money.

“We would get the property taxes and business licenses from Century Aluminum,” Mayor Greg Habib of City of Goose Creek said. “Revenue from that is going to exceed a million dollars a year. Additionally, it puts us in the electricity business, and we would make profit from that as well.”

If you live in Goose Creek and are a registered voter, you can weigh in from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd at your normal precinct.