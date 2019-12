BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested Sherry Ann Edgin Hayes (42) of Goose Creek for Operating a Business Without a License.

According to the arrest warrant, Hayes is the owner/operator of Low Country Plaques and Trophies Inc.

The report states that SCDOR revoked the business’s retail license in July of 2018.

On December 3, 2019, SCDOR officials discovered that Hayes was still operating the business, according to the arrest warrant.