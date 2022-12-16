GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s Central Creek Park will open to the public on Friday afternoon.

City leaders say the new park includes Berkeley County’s first all-inclusive park, pickleball courts, basketball courts, and a sand volleyball court. There will also be space for food trucks and a stage.

“We are very excited about this game-changing facility,” said Frank Johnson, Public Information Officer for the City of Goose Creek.

Goose Creek residents are invited out to see the new park between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16 – festivities for that opening celebration will include train rides, marshmallow roasting, and face painting.

Santa Claus will also be on hand for photos along with a juggling elf and food trucks. And you will be able to sip on some hot cocoa at the event.

A showing of The Polar Express will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Additional festivities will take place at the park on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The park is located at 147 Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek.