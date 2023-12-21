GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Work is already underway on a new entertainment project in Goose Creek.

An amphitheater – that will be known as “The Daning” – is starting to take shape behind Goose Creek City Hall.

Goose Creek Recreation Director Crystal Reed said the amphitheater is named after Rep. Joseph Daning, who served District 92. “He also served on our city council, but he’s been a great supporter and cheerleader for the city,” said Reed.

Reed said it is expected to open with a big celebration over Labor Day weekend.

“You can kind of see as you look out they’re building our restroom facility and our storage facility area. It’s starting to take shape where it’s angled down. The stage is getting prepped right now as well,” she said.

Reed said the amphitheater is going to bring more entertainment and activities to residents.

“The amphitheater is actually just an addition to the municipal complex. We already do activities here. But it will elevate our space,” she said. “We will be able to bring in national acts. Which we’re really excited about it but also it’s where we’re going to celebrate our local artists. We’re going to have the cultural arts commission in our special event, division running programs and events here as well.”

This project has been in the planning stages for several years. The groundbreaking happened on May 30 of this year.

“It’s a $4 million project. Just shy of $4 million. Representative Daning was able to secure some state funds for us, about $1.5 million, which helped this project get started,” she said, adding, “What it’s going to do for our city is allow folks to not have to travel outside the city to get their entertainment. To have opportunities and places for you to gather with your neighbors.”

Reed said the amphitheater will have between 800 to 1000 seats.