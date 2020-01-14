Goose Creek’s Police Department may soon be getting more body cameras and dash cameras

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – More body and dash cameras are one step closer for one police department here in the Lowcountry. A request for nearly 60 body cameras and nearly another 60 dash cameras will go before Goose Creek City Council Tuesday night.

Right now, the department has body cameras as it’s a requirement for every agency in the State of South Carolina to have them. However, the company that the Goose Creek Police Department is currently working with is going out of business so the department is looking at new options.

Goose Creek Chief of Police LJ Roscoe said the company the department is looking to switch to is more user-friendly. She argues it’s a more reputable company and could potentially save the city money.

“Body camera footage and car camera footage always benefits as it relates to transparency,” Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe said. “We’ll be able to pull the systems up really really quickly in the event that we need the footage.”

There’s also an automatic redaction service that will make it easier for police to get the video out to the public and media.

If City Council approves the funding, the department could see these new cameras as early as next week.

Goose Creek’s City Council will meet Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at city hall.