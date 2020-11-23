Goose Creek’s refreshed image campaign is moving full steam amid the holiday season

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek is working to revamp its image as businesses grow and more people move to the area.

You may notice some new things around the city, like a Christmas tree which is being put up at City Hall. Mayor Greg Habib said its part of a larger plan for the city.

“We are highly educated, high earning, very diverse and young high median income, higher than Summerville’s,” said Mayor Habib. “Most people don’t think that. We’ve got to get that message out.”

He went on to say, “I’ve said for a long time, Goose Creek has grown- It is certainly no longer a small town. It is folk’s hometown and for the people who live here, or for the time that people live here, we want to make Goose Creek feel like their hometown.”

Mayor Habib said that is why they have started hosting more events, like the annual Christmas parade that started up last year.

“Last year was the first time we had a Christmas parade in forever,” he said. “We’re trying to create a place where people want to live, create a place that recognized Goose Creek is the best place in South Carolina to live and raise a family.”

New flags have been placed throughout the city, with the new city logo, encouraging more people to eat or shop in the city.

“This year, you know, you’ll see we’ve invested in a new Christmas tree,” he said. The tree is being constructed over the fountain at City Hall.

“The ‘Creek Rising’ campaign, our ‘Kickstart the Creek’ program, which was meant to help small businesses through the pandemic- our emphasis on redevelopment and economic development.”

Mayor Habib says the city is more engaged with the whole region and opening more businesses in Goose Creek. He says it could even help ease traffic congestion.

“Economic development is the one way, the best way, to combat traffic here in the Lowcountry. You put businesses where people are, you put people where opportunities to work are. If you do that and build communities and they have the opportunity to meet their needs within the community, that’s out biggest combatant to traffic around here.”

The city’s official Christmas tree lighting celebration will happen on December 4th with the annual Christmas parade taking place on December 12th.