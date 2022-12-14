BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County.

Redwood Materials, which produces anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, will make a $3.5 billion investment to establish operations in the Lowcountry.

“Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement shows that our state’s strategic plan to remain a top destination for automobile manufacturers and their suppliers as the industry innovates is working,” said Gov. McMaster.

The company will use its forthcoming South Carolina campus to create a circular supply chain for electric vehicles.

“Redwood’s South Carolina Battery Materials Campus will recycle, refine and remanufacture anode and cathode components allowing us to support our current and future customers in the heart of America’s battery belt,” said Redwood Materials Founder and Chief Executive Officer JB Straubel, who formerly served as Tesla’s chief technology officer.

The company will onshore production of the most critical components in batteries to drive down costs and emissions while securing the supply chain within the United States.

“All battery components will be built from as much recycled material as possible,” the governor’s office said.

A campus spanning more than 600 acres will be located at Camp Hall Commerce Park in Ridgeville where it will initially produce enough anode and cathode material for 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery cell production or 1 million electric vehicles each year.

“South Carolina’s commitment to creating a secure energy future and a competitive landscape for electric vehicle manufacturing, supported by a world-class workforce, fast and efficient logistics, zero-carbon electricity, and a phenomenal site made it a smart decision for Redwood to invest here,” said Redwood Materials Founder and Chief Executive Officer JB Straubel.

The project will bring 1,500 new jobs to Berkeley County.

“This $3.5 billion investment, and the 1,500 jobs it will create in Berkeley County, is a transformative accomplishment that can only be attributed to the strong, talented, hardworking South Carolinians who make our state as great as it is,” Gov. McMaster said.

“This historic investment in Berkeley County will offer unique career opportunities for our citizens and region. Redwood Materials’ investment will also allow for significant investments in road infrastructure, schools, and public safety, improving the overall quality of life for our residents,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb.

Redwood Materials works with multiple partners that have existing operations across the U.S., such as Volvo, Envision AESC, Proterra, Panasonic, Volkswagen and Audi, for reclaiming and recycling end-of-life batteries and production scrap to produce battery components.

Redwood Materials is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

Operations are expected to begin in 2023. Those interested in applying to work at the new facility should click here.