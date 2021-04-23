Gov. McMaster attends ribbon-cutting ceremony for new plasma donation facility in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for ADMA BioCenter’s Plasma Collection Facility in Goose Creek on Friday.

Friday’s ceremony marks the first ADMA BioCenter has opened a facility in South Carolina.

“This ADMA is the only American-owned plasma manufacturing company in the United States today,” said Gov. McMaster. “That is very important.”

Gov. McMaster says there are about 800 life science companies in the Palmetto State – a number he wants to see grow.

“We are encouraging in our state the life science industry to invest and settle even more in South Carolina,” said Gov. McMaster.

Gov. McMaster, facility leaders and Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib toured the facility after cutting the ribbon.

“Most of our work is with primary immune deficiency patients, and (what is used to) treat them,” explained Cynthia Tolman, Sr. VP for ADMA BioCenters.

The new Goose Creek facility cost nearly $3 million. “We will have about 50 employees at full capacity and we hire positions like nurses, medical assistants, laboratory technicians, phlebotomists.”

They need donors now that the facility is up and running. “We desperately need donors,” said Tolman. “People can donate twice in a seven-day period.”

Gov. McMaster said he and First Lady Peggy McMaster donated plasma in Columbia about a month ago.

“It doesn’t hurt,” he said. “We felt just fine and it’s a good thing to do for the state and the country.”

The center is now open and ready for you to make a donation.