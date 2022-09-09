MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been asking the question for weeks: when will the new Publix open? Good news- we have an answer.

A grand opening celebration for the new supermarket on Highway 52 is set for Wednesday, September 28 at 7:00 a.m.

The store was slated to open in June based on a January 2021 press release. But residents began asking questions about its opening last month after noticing the grocery store appeared to be ready for shoppers.

After looking into the issue, News 2 learned the store was awaiting a water permit. That story lead DHEC to implement an expeditated approval process, and soon after announced the process was complete, allowing the store to open.

Several additional restaurant and retail tenants were recently announced for the Publix-anchored Moncks Corner Marketplace, including Dog & Duck, Viva Tacos & Tequila, Woof Gang Bakery, and other shops.