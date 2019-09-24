Grand opening of Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union on the campus of Philip Simmons High

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The grand opening of the new Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union on the campus of Philip Simmons High took place in the afternoon.

The event was held on campus along with the ribbon-cutting and reception, according to spokesman Brian Troutman. The students who will be running the credit union were also recognized.

Eric Bendig, a teacher at Philip Simmons High is the business and finance teacher and will be teaching the students how to manage the credit union.

Mr. Bendig is also the school’s head football coach.

The new credit union makes the third Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union to open on BCSD campuses. Goose Creek High and Cane Bay High also have student-run federal credit unions supported by Heritage Trust.