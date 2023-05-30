GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Goose Creek broke ground Tuesday on a highly-anticipated amphitheater that will begin construction this week.

The project is named in honor of a former Goose Creek City Councilmember and State House representative.

The Joseph Danning Amphitheater has been years in the making – but that new facility will be a reality soon after construction on the new project began with a lunch and ceremony.

It took about a year to get funding for the project and to finalize plans.

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said he is looking forward to bringing live music and other performances to the city.

“People won’t have to go all the way downtown or somewhere else to enjoy a live performance,” said Mayor Habib. “One of the reasons you do this is to serve the people who live in and around your community … and this is one of those services.”

Construction is expected to begin this week. Officials hope to have the project completed in a year.