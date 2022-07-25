BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Volunteers and family members of a woman missing since July 16 met Monday evening to conduct a water search.

Ruth Jenkins (76) was last seen walking along Highway 45 near St. Stephen.

Though it was not uncommon for Jenkins to walk along that route, family members said that she has dementia and needs medication.

Over the past nine days, volunteers have been covering different areas searching for Jenkins.

Her daughter, Sheleane Jenkins, said that the groups were focusing on areas that she knows well.

On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Black Activist Coalition, and family members met at the Russellville Boat Landing to search Lake Moultrie.

They plan to continue the search until Jenkins is found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at (843) 719-4412.