Guns stolen from unlocked cars could be linked back to you if they’re used during another crime, police say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement officials say several guns have been stolen from unlocked vehicles so far this year in Goose Creek. While police say it is an on-going issue, it’s where these guns end up that is most concerning.

“It’s problematic,” said Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe. “It’s problematic for us in a lot of situations because it’s a crime that someone’s going into the car and stealing the guns. It is a crime; however, it’s a crime that can be avoided if people would lock their doors.”

Leaving guns in unlocked vehicles causes several problems.

“Once they’ve got the gun out, we’re worried about who’s got it. Obviously, a criminal has got it because it’s stolen. So, we have to worry about what crime it is going to be used in down the road,” said Chief Roscoe.

She said the 10 guns stolen from unlocked cars this year were not by forced entry.

Of the ten stolen, two shotguns were stolen from one unlocked vehicle at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. Guns were also stolen from several neighborhoods off Liberty Hall Road, including some from Liberty Village, Brickhope Greens, Royal Oaks, and at least two from vehicles at Waterford Townhomes.

Lacreshia Geddis lives in Waterford Townhomes and finds the news alarming. “Sometimes, even when I come into the house, I leave my purse in there and I hate these keypads. I’m thinking hey, it’s a lot… it’s really not,” she said.

Geddis said she would never leave a gun in the vehicle. “That’s very frightening. Because there’s little kids around that catch the bus and go back-and-forth to school,” she said,

Last year, 42 guns were stolen in Goose Creek. The bottom line: “Don’t leave a weapon in the vehicle,” said Chief Roscoe. “But even more so, if you are going to leave a weapon in the car, please lock the car doors.”

Chief Roscoe said another thing to consider is if a crime is committed with your gun, it would likely be traced back to you.