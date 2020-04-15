Half-century old document carried to Lowcountry couple’s doorstep after tornadoes

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD)- As the Lowcountry continues to recover from Monday’s severe weather; one couple made an unbelievable discovery. A 55-year-old church receipt somehow ended up on their front porch.

“My heart just stopped. I thought, how is this even possible?,” says Lake Moultrie resident Sherri Sedgewick.

The slip is dated April 11th, 1965. Almost exactly 65 years to the date. The $10.20 receipt is made out to the Nixville Baptist Church.

Sedgewick says the church is located over 90 miles from their home in Cross, SC.

“It’s pretty incredible that this tiny piece of paper–it’s about, maybe a 1 by 2 piece of paper, and there’s not a mark on it. And really, it was just barely damp,” she says.

She wonders if the delivery of the tiny time capsule could be seen as a sign from above.

“I remember thinking ‘I wish God would give me some sort of sign that everything’s going to be okay.’ I can’t help but look at this little piece of paper and think that the message in this is if we just believe, then God does protect us in the storms,” she says.

The Sedgewicks are hoping that this story will serve as a beacon of hope for the community. They also hope to potentially connect with anyone who might know the writer of the slip.