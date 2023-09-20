HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan announced Rick Gebhardt as the city’s new chief of police Wednesday night.

According to the city, Chief Gebhardt began his law enforcement career in 1997 as a member of the United States Air Force Security Forces.

“While enlisted, he served as an entry controller, patrolman, alarm response team leader, and alarm monitor. He deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Desert Fox and Albania as part of Operations Allied Force and Shining Hope,” the city wrote in its announcement.

Gebhardt later began his civilian law enforcement career in 2001 with the North Charleston Police Department.

He also worked with the Isle of Palms Department and the Summerville Police Department.

“Chief Gebhardt’s vision includes operating a respected and trusted police department in a safe and just community where everyone is respected and protected; reducing crime and violence through fair and impartial policing while upholding the Constitutions of the United States and the State of South Carolina; building trust and partnerships with the community; protecting the rights of all people; and serving the community with compassion and understanding,” the city wrote.

Chief Gebhardt is an active member of the FBI National Academy Associates, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, Fraternal Order of Police, and Police Futurists International.

Gebhardt and his wife have three daughters, and all reside in Berkeley County.