CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Dentists here in the Lowcountry are taking extra steps to keep you and their staff safe during the pandemic. They're an extremely close-contact business and that is creating new challenges as for how they go about handling clients moving forward.

The team at Smiling Oak Dentistry in Mount Pleasant closed their doors to clients back in March. Staff used the time in between to create ideas as to how to effectively re-open their doors safely. Now when you head to the office, it's a new experience.