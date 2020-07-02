Hanahan conducting free, drive-up COVID-19 testing on Thursday

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Hanahan is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

Hanahan and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering the testing from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., or until all tests have been used.

City leaders say the testing will be first come – first serve, with no appointment required and will be provided at no cost to the public.

The testing will be conducted at Hanahan Fire Department Station 1 which is located at 5826 Campbell Street.

“Those wanting to be tested are asked to use Dickson Avenue to Robinson Street to get to the testing site and follow the directions of those directing traffic,” the city said. “You will not be permitted to leave your vehicle during the testing process.”

Hanahan said additional testing dates will be announced at a later time.