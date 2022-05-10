HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy customers in Hanahan were temporarily without power Tuesday after crews working in the area of Old Landing Drive cut an underground cable.

According to Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer, the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and initially impacted around 1,000 customers. By 3:51 p.m., only around 100 customers remained without power.

Power is expected to be fully restored in approximately four to six hours.

