Hanahan emergency services teams to conduct training this week

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Hanahan’s emergency services team will be conducting training this week.

Portions of the training will include a helicopter landing near the Hanahan Amphitheater.

Leaders with the city say residents should not be concerned if you see an increase in law enforcement or first responder activity in the area.

“The noise they hear is hard working men and women training to get better at keeping them safe,” the city said.

Training will take place Wednesday, October 28th through Friday, October 30th.