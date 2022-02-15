Hanahan equipping first responders, city facilities with AEDs that could save a life

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Hanahan has new tools in place that could potentially save your life.

There are now automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in all fire and police vehicles, and in city buildings, within the city.

Hanahan City Administrator, Mike Cochran, said the city purchased 37 AEDs for each police car and city facilities. They were paid for by money through the American Recovery Act funding.

The city said its first responders are being trained to use the life-saving devices.

When someone’s heart stops in the future, police cars that may be patrolling nearby will have the machine with them, and every city building will have one as well.

“If there’s a cardiac issue, they can show up and these things are really self-explanatory, and they can talk you through it. It will shock someone into getting your heart back in rhythm.”

While the city has not seen an increase in cardiac cases, they believe these AEDs will lead to some patients, who in the past may have died, surviving a future similar heart problem.

“From what we’ve seen, there’s other places in the country where they have tested these things and put them out in a similar fashion and they’re saving lives,” explained Cochran.

First responders completed their training on Tuesday and will be ready to use the AEDs when needed.