Hanahan Fire and EMS named 2020 EMS System of the Year

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The State EMS Association of South Carolina recently recognized Hanahan Fire and EMS as the 2020 EMS System of the Year.

The award is given to an organization that “exemplifies outstanding professionalism and service to its community.”

Via Hanahan Fire EMS

Hanahan Fire and EMS stood out for its work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency “received numerous emails letters stating how grateful organizations were for the professionalism and willingness to help by [the] team during this unprecedented crisis.”