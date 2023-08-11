HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Get scared for a great cause! The Hanahan Fire Department announced plans for a two-night haunted firehouse event this October.

Firefighters say proceeds from the haunted firehouse will benefit the department’s One Percent Fund.

The haunted firehouse will take place at its fire station next to city hall off Yeamans Hall Road on October 13th and 14th.

Tickets for the event range from $10 and $15. They will be available by time slot, and discounted tickets are offered for children under 12.

The event will also feature food trucks Chucktown Meatballs and Castiron.

Click here to purchase tickets or learn more about the haunted firehouse.