Hanahan Fire Department’s missing dog has been found

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Fire Department’s beloved station dog, Ash, has been found.

The 8-month-old blue pitbull went missing last week, after firefighters believe he snuck out the back door. The department and Pet Helpers offered a $2,000 reward for his safe return.

The circumstances of Ash’s return were not immediately clear. We will continue following this story and provide details as they become available.

