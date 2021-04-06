Hanahan Fire Dept. to offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Fire Department will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to people 18 and older later next week.

The vaccination event will be held on Saturday, April 17th at the gymnasium behind Hanahan City Hall. (1255 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan)

Because of limited supplies, appointments will be required for the vaccination event. Walk-up appointments will not be available.

Those who receive their first dose at the clinic will also be scheduled to receive their second dose on May 15th.

