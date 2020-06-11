Hanahan Fire Station reunites with lost dog

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Ash, an 8-month -old terrier mix, went missing from Hanahan Fire Station #1 over two weeks ago. On Tuesday, he was finally reunited with his station family.

Freddie Gamboa and his friends found Ash on the side of the road, and noticed that he was injured. A few days later, they saw “lost dog” posters put up by community members, and returned Ash to the station.

During his time lost, Ash “sustained several flesh wounds,” which were treated by Pet Helpers. The clinic also performed a full medical screening and a neuter surgery, and implanted a microchip, all free of charge. Pet Helpers founder and Board President, Carol Linville, said “we wanted to offer whatever help we could to ensure that Ash stays happy, healthy, and at home, where he provides love and comfort to our brave firefighters.”

Other community members are stepping up to help ensure this never happens again as well. Matthew McCormack, owner of DogWatch Hidden Fences, donated and installed an invisible fence at the station.





Courtesy: Pet Helpers

Thost at the station, who are so used to helping others, were very grateful for the community’s support. Chris Evans, who is an engineer at Hanahan Fire Station #1, said “we definitely want to thank everyone who helped out with getting the word out, especially Pet Helpers. There were a lot of hard working people here in Hanahan that helped in the process of bringing him in.”