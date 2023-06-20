HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Hanahan firefighters are being praised for showing “true community spirit” after noticing an elderly citizen in need.

Crews were responding to a call last week when they volunteered their time to help restore the citizen’s aging wheelchair ramp.

Firefighters partnered with the team at Lowe’s in North Charleston to secure high-quality marine-grade plywood to replace worn-out sections of the ramp.

But that’s not all – the firefighters also spent some of their time trimming the resident’s grass.

Photo courtesy Hanahan Fire Dept. Photo courtesy Hanahan Fire Dept. Photo courtesy Hanahan Fire Dept.

“Such selflessness is truly commendable. We applaud our amazing firefighters for their unwavering commitment to serving and caring for our community,” said officials with the fire department.