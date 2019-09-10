Hanahan High School briefly evacuated after smoke was observed in the gym

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Students were briefly evacuated from Hanahan High School on Tuesday after smoke was observed in the gym.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the students were evacuated as a precaution to ensure student safety after the smoke was discovered.

Students were later allowed to re-enter the building and were moved into areas of the high school that had been checked and secured by the fire department.

Hanahan High School was one of the thousands of Dominion Energy customers affected by a widespread outage earlier in the day. It is unclear if the two were connected.

The school said power was restored and the school resumed normal operations.