Law enforcement agencies respond to threat against Hanahan High School; students on 2-hour delay

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – You may notice an increased law enforcement presence on the campus of Hanahan High Wednesday morning. Parents reported seeing police running around the campus.

According to the Berkeley County School District, a call came into the Hanahan Transportation Office and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office just before 7:00 a.m. threatening the school campus.

While the district or law enforcement did not believe the threat to be credible, all threats made towards campuses are taken seriously and that is why local police and sheriff’s agencies responded to the school.

Police Chief Michael Fowler with the Hanahan Police Department said the department was alerted about the threat and quickly responded to search and secure the building.

Chief Fowler said it was unclear what type of threat was made or how it was made. “You can’t take any chances. The safety of our students and the school is of utmost importance, but a thorough search of the building and the grounds has been completed.”

Hanahan High School is operating on a two-hour delay. Students are not allowed on campus before 10:15 a.m.

Both law enforcement and district safety and security team are actively investigating.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Hanahan Police, Hanahan Fire and Charleston County EMS all responded with assets, including a CCSO helicopter, to help get the building clear and locked down.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates as they become available.

