HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you worried about safety when buying or selling items online?

The City of Hanahan has an established “Internet Exchange Zone” at city hall which can be used for exchanges through Facebook Market, Craigslist, or other types of online reselling.

Police said the zone can also be used for child custody exchanges.

The exchange zone is located in a well-lit area near the police station with increased around-the-clock video surveillance.