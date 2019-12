HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Do not be alarmed if you see an increase in law enforcement personnel near the Water Treatment Plant in Hanahan on Friday.

The City of Hanahan says it will be conducting a multi-agency emergency preparedness training exercise near the plant on Railroad Avenue.

They say you may see several first responders and vehicles in the area, but the event should not impact traffic.

The exercise is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m.