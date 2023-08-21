HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Hanahan is looking to hire its next chief of police.

The search comes just weeks after Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner announced plans to retire from the department on September 15. Turner has served in law enforcement for about 25 years.

“Having started my career here, I believe it is only fitting that I retire my badge here, as well,” Chief Turner wrote in a message to citizens. “During my time as Chief, my goal has been to focus on community policing efforts and to invest in and support the brave men and women of this department. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them.”

The city shared information about the position, including duties and salary range, on its social media pages and offered a link to the job posting on the city’s official website.

“Qualified candidates will have a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field and at least ten years’ experience in law enforcement, five years of which have been in increasingly more responsible positions, or the equivalent in education and training to fulfill position requirements,” the posting read.

Those interested can click here.