HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan arrested a man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Hanahan Police Department worked with members from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security to execute a search warrant on a home along Chaucer Drive last week.

Police said the warrant was issued amid an ongoing investigation involving child pornography.

“As a result of the investigation, Kyle Christopher Gunther, of Hanahan, was arrested and has been charged with multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor,” said officials with Hanahan PD.

Police said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.